Green Square Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Apple Com (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 81,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,969 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 120,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,749 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.60 million, down from 116,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $214.98. About 3.54M shares traded or 23.61% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Limited stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bruce & Incorporated reported 98,300 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited accumulated 61,778 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vigilant Mgmt Lc invested in 3.37% or 127,165 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And holds 2.73% or 128,757 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has 9,553 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 44,543 shares. Reik And stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 55,667 shares. 15,500 were reported by Park Circle Co. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.3% or 79,336 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs holds 312,250 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 27,732 shares to 148,489 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 12,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $14.39 million activity. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares to 153,401 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 245,088 shares. White Pine Cap reported 5,155 shares stake. Legacy Private Trust Commerce holds 4,626 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 14.92M shares. Enterprise Corp accumulated 10,048 shares. Coastline reported 15,915 shares stake. 6,771 are held by Schulhoff And Incorporated. Boyar Asset Management stated it has 1.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Barr E S And Communications holds 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,333 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,537 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 20,325 shares stake. 12,042 were reported by Intersect Capital Ltd Co. Buckingham Cap Mngmt reported 21,219 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc holds 256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 47,707 shares.

