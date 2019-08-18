Green Square Capital Has Raised Its Stake in Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) as Stock Price Rose; Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding Held by Discovery Capital Management Llc

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 195.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37 million, up from 575,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 1.11M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 408,772 shares traded or 61.76% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’; 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24

