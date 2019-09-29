Green Square Capital Has Lowered Walmart Com (WMT) Holding by $589,600 as Stock Price Rose; First Manhattan Company Boosted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $769,920 as Market Valuation Rose

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 7,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, down from 12,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.44 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IN THE SHORT TERM IT WILL RACE TO BUILD SCALE WITH FLIPKART; 07/05/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 2.4% in April (Table); 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week: sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Walmart; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 30/05/2018 – From smart shopping carts to in-store drone assistance, here are 6 ways Walmart is planning for the future of shopping. via @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart Inc. Rating Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Economic Times: ET View: Walmart should become India’s battering ram to crack the Chinese market; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Will Receive GBP2.98B in Cash

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 58,814 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, up from 54,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 21/03/2018 – Shareholders won’t force Zuckerberg’s hand in Facebook management; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FOR INFORMATION REGARDING FACEBOOK’S ROLE IN INCIDENT AND OVERALL AWARENESS OF THIRD-PARTY COLLECTION PRACTICES; REQUESTS ANSWERS BY APRIL 13; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 02/04/2018 – Snap jabbed at Facebook’s Russian interference troubles with a special Cyrillic filter that looked like a Facebook page; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum leaves Facebook; 24/04/2018 – Facebook’s cleaners Inside the social […]; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg admits mistakes in protecting Facebook users

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 50,568 shares to 3.41M shares, valued at $183.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hlds by 216,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,352 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “These 3 Tailwinds Will Push Facebook Stock Above $200 – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antitrust Protection For Facebook And Google – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook user phone numbers found in server leak – TechCrunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 4.67M shares. 1,515 are owned by Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru. National Pension Ser has 1.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Ohio-based Private Na has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbus Hill Mngmt Lp holds 2.57% or 144,703 shares. Freestone Lc holds 0.1% or 20,308 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.29% or 18,214 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 19.81M shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Aspen Invest Management has 6,620 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Hilton Management Ltd invested in 8,639 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Company stated it has 57,345 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory Group reported 1,105 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 303,632 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.02% or 293,110 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,137 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $160.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 170,680 shares to 174,580 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 111,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart’s ‘unlimited’ grocery delivery goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Is the Biggest Challenge for U.S. Grocery Chains? – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart snuffs out e-cigarette sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.