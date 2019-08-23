Green Square Capital Has Lowered Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $4.73 Million as Stock Value Declined; Parametric Portfolio Associates Upped Stake in Global Payments (GPN) by $16.51 Million

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 73.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 59,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 21,281 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 80,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 121,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 413,632 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.47M, up from 292,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 905,020 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 262,805 shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $332.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 5,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,854 shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 29,975 shares. Girard stated it has 0.2% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 18,995 were reported by Fort L P. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 6.03 million shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% stake. First Bank & Trust holds 53,536 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 85,961 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Psagot Invest House Ltd invested in 0.14% or 24,553 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 177,173 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.07% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 11,570 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,263 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 2,299 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Mgmt Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,518 shares. Security Natl holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 113,542 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First State Bank reported 0.69% stake. 182,471 were accumulated by Scotia Inc. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 1.62M shares. Ohio-based Dean Inv Ltd Co has invested 1.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.57% or 9,798 shares. 446,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 128,116 shares. Dsc Advsrs Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benin Mngmt holds 3.04% or 87,589 shares. Fernwood Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.98% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 22,760 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie Co has 0.35% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carderock Mngmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,674 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 27,732 shares to 148,489 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

