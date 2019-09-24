Green Square Capital Has Increased By $721,216 Its Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Stake; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering CDW (CDW)

Green Square Capital Llc increased Fastenal Co Com (FAST) stake by 98.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc acquired 22,538 shares as Fastenal Co Com (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 45,524 shares with $1.48 million value, up from 22,986 last quarter. Fastenal Co Com now has $18.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 2.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is -5.00% below currents $118.11 stock price. CDW had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11300 target in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. See CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $106.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $113.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $100 New Target: $105 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 1.19M shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $17.09 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 25.68 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 60 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership reported 0.37% stake. Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 166 shares. 145,111 were accumulated by Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 734,574 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 24 were reported by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 62,953 shares. Decatur Mgmt reported 58,477 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Management has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Utah Retirement owns 0.06% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 27,500 shares. Asset Strategies accumulated 5,740 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 12,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 37,756 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Horizon Invest Svcs holds 2.23% or 29,540 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited invested 0.42% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CDW Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CDW) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW vs. NOW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CDW +4.3% amid move to S&P 500 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CDW Corp.: Steady With Possible Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500’s Newest Member Hits Fresh Highs – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank has 1.87 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Riverhead Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,040 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 76,337 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 12,930 were reported by Cypress Capital Grp. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has invested 0.73% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tru Of Virginia Va reported 236,568 shares. Oppenheimer And Comm accumulated 0.07% or 74,565 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny accumulated 113,330 shares. Riverpark Advsr Lc owns 169,772 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 108,274 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,356 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Marietta Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1. 1,000 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $28,990.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Time to Buy Roku Stock on the Dip After Streaming TV Competition Selloff? – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -0.28% below currents $31.59 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target in Friday, July 12 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $3700 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 8. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.