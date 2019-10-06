Green Square Capital Has Decreased Walmart Com (WMT) Holding by $589,600 as Stock Price Rose; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Mig Capital Decreased Stake by $4.92 Million as Stock Rose

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 7,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, down from 12,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.22 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank likely to part-sell India’s Flipkart stake to Walmart – Times of India; 25/04/2018 – Walmart deal offers Flipkart shareholders the awaited exit; 24/04/2018 – WALMART – DOORDASH SIGNS ON AS KEY DELIVERY PROVIDER OF WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY PROGRAM IN ATLANTA METRO AREA; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Expect to Maintain Strong Credit Profile; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2020; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – News4JAX: BREAKING | Walmart has temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida. DETAILS –; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SETTLES DISPUTE W/LABOR ACTIVISTS OVER WORKER PROTEST

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 18,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 184,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.76M, down from 202,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Merchants holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 48,982 shares. 7,635 are owned by Green Square Cap Limited Liability Company. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 26,800 shares. Foster & Motley Inc holds 2.09% or 135,054 shares. Argent Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 104,157 shares. Pension holds 0.55% or 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Intact Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.44% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.75% or 123,049 shares in its portfolio. Allen Investment Limited invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Scotia Cap owns 0.33% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 247,384 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Eagle Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.66% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Essex Financial Services holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6,493 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $160.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 111,202 shares to 556,736 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.35 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb State Bank N A Mo invested in 1.13% or 173,662 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited holds 0.23% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Inv Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12,119 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser reported 4.55% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 292,358 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.08M shares. Principal Finance Group Inc reported 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sarasin Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Catalyst Llc, New York-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Guardian Lp accumulated 0.63% or 122,056 shares. 364,580 are owned by Ems Lp. Advsr Asset Incorporated reported 219,172 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5,400 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02B for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

