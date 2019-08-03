Green Square Capital Has Decreased Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake; Party City (PCTY)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

Green Square Capital Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 81.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc sold 136,645 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 30,610 shares with $1.65 million value, down from 167,255 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $227.95B valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Party City Corp (PCTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 113 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 68 reduced and sold stakes in Party City Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 30.24 million shares, up from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Party City Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 58 Increased: 59 New Position: 54.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Thursday, February 14 report. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Fin Lllp owns 6,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 9,670 shares. 1.29M were reported by Factory Mutual Insur. Clearbridge Ltd stated it has 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37.17 million shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 8,555 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 288,600 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 30,225 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na owns 0.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 100,110 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 773,960 shares. Synovus Finance invested 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stoneridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,332 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4.71 million shares. First Citizens Savings Bank holds 0.98% or 163,230 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.71 million for 356.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.28 billion. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It has a 130.81 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting.

Shaker Investments Llc Oh holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation for 55,533 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 524,593 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc has 2.12% invested in the company for 668,495 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 1.95% in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 176,375 shares.