Green Square Capital Has Decreased At&T Com (T) Holding; Family Management Lowered By $1.61 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Family Management Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 19.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Family Management Corp sold 13,794 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Family Management Corp holds 55,683 shares with $6.57M value, down from 69,477 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.67. About 11.93 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Green Square Capital Llc decreased At&T Inc Com (T) stake by 67.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc sold 141,729 shares as At&T Inc Com (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 66,928 shares with $2.10 million value, down from 208,657 last quarter. At&T Inc Com now has $262.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 8.63 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase

Green Square Capital Llc increased Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) stake by 58,974 shares to 90,246 valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) stake by 266,855 shares and now owns 294,116 shares. Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 0.25% above currents $35.91 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garland Cap Management Inc has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meritage has invested 0.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Monarch Mngmt invested 1.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 35.73 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,512 shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated holds 79,482 shares. 10 reported 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Bancorp & Of Newtown has 83,420 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 144,831 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Illinois-based Moller Fincl has invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 7,898 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 5.63% above currents $139.67 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glaxis Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 28.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,060 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 2.8% or 1.49 million shares. Duncker Streett & Commerce Incorporated has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Sather Finance Gp Inc has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 122,559 are held by Linscomb & Williams Inc. Waratah Capital Limited invested in 1.29% or 103,888 shares. Hightower Services Lta reported 227,567 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 29,768 shares. Qv Investors owns 135,019 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 341,343 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Public Lc has 295,543 shares for 7% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davidson Inv owns 391,648 shares or 4.84% of their US portfolio.