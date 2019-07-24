Green Square Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by $6.96 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Upped by Geller Family Office Services Llc

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 108,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,986 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 131,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 2.94M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 6.12M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: The Trade Desk (TTD) – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Housing’s Bad Spell Continues: Starts, Permits Fall in June – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Q2 When McDonald’s Investments Begin to Pay Off? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “South American bloc eyes fast-track for EU trade deal – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As ‘superstar’ cities keep winning, worrisome U.S. divide widens – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 24,587 shares to 78,614 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 58,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. Shares for $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings accumulated 1.12 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Godsey & Gibb invested 2.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.16% stake. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 7,115 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 190,031 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.26% or 9,207 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 6,193 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 24,394 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Hawaii invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru holds 993,685 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.