Green Square Capital Has Cut Its Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) Position by $4.90 Million as Stock Declined; Holder Gratia Capital Has Boosted Century Cmntys (CCS) Stake

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.27 million market cap company. It closed at $26.16 lastly. It is down 7.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) by 78.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 113,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 31,792 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 145,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 1.46M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 18/05/2018 – SORGHUM SHIPMENTS WERE RESOLD TO ALTERNATIVE MARKETS -ADM; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares to 59,882 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 9,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie has 1.21% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 16.39 million shares. Cap Innovations Limited Com has invested 1.43% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Uss Invest owns 220,600 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs holds 177,076 shares. 131,370 were reported by Gulf International Bank (Uk) Limited. Appleton Prns Inc Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 10,367 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 8,827 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 0.04% or 296,786 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 226,362 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sunbelt Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 5,249 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Country Club Com Na has 233,762 shares. Mackenzie Finance reported 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. 6,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $256,542 were bought by Young Ray G.