Green Square Capital Decreased Its Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) by $15.41 Million; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Maple Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $1.10 Million

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,307 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 99,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 3.80 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC European Medicines Validated for Review Application for Lynparza; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 22/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – LABEL UPDATE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY IN UNITED STATES; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Statistically Significant Differences in Reduction of Weekly Cluster Headache Attacks Vs Placebo; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Remains Committed to Investigation and Use of Cyramza in Other Tumor Types

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 81,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 38,969 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, down from 120,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 50.69M shares traded or 87.44% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eli Lilly Announces Positive Results For Emgality – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Announces Verzenio Significantly Extended Life in Women with HR+, HER2- Advanced Breast Cancer in MONARCH 2 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly (LLY) Announces NEJM Publishes Positive Phase 3 Data for Emgality in Episodic Cluster Headache – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Comml Bank Department reported 4,807 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.18% or 4,140 shares. Osterweis Management stated it has 23,639 shares. Intll Incorporated Ca owns 24,175 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Lc accumulated 0.07% or 3,505 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com has 0.35% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3.08 million shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.46% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 30,483 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Invest Lc reported 7,550 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.24% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 44,079 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Saturna Capital holds 3.71% or 980,508 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 208,001 shares. American Research Mgmt Company owns 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,300 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 24,587 shares to 78,614 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB).