Green Square Capital Decreased Its Holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP Unit LTD Partn (PAA) as Shares Rose; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shares Declined While Endurant Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP Unit Ltd Partn (PAA) by 58.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 113,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,550 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 192,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP Unit Ltd Partn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 1.09 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 7,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 21,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 17.10% or $22.19 during the last trading session, reaching $151.95. About 8.07M shares traded or 645.77% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.80 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 58,974 shares to 90,246 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 9,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Highland Capital Mngmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 27,291 shares. Doliver LP owns 12,498 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 15,950 shares. Texas Yale owns 475,052 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 2.37M were accumulated by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Rr Advsrs has invested 5.74% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 311,911 are held by Cv Starr And Inc. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1.45 million shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial owns 18,303 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.09% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cutter And Com Brokerage holds 0.23% or 33,489 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ws Mgmt Lllp has 0.76% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Qvt Fincl LP holds 0.09% or 3,117 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 26,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Endurant Capital Mgmt LP owns 14,364 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). North Star Management invested in 935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 134,228 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 281,477 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 30,391 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 3 shares. 21,734 were accumulated by Botty Investors Lc. Reilly Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 500 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 36,022 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $24.19 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $2.10 million were sold by Cumbo Alexander on Friday, February 1. Howton David T had sold 30,000 shares worth $4.20 million.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 59,742 shares to 100,874 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.34 EPS, down 103.03% or $0.68 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.23% negative EPS growth.