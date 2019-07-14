Green Square Capital Decreased Its Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) Holding by $4.90 Million; Share Price Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Sonata Capital Group Cut Its Position as Stock Rose

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (ADM) by 78.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 113,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,792 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 145,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 2.76M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush & Co has invested 6.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fukoku Mutual Life Com has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbus Circle Investors reported 48,826 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 1.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Courage Miller Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 407 shares. Arizona-based Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ballentine Ptnrs Llc reported 2,333 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson & Company Llc reported 300 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 438,304 shares. Legal General Group Inc Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.28M shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 665 shares. Corvex Management LP reported 26,500 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 290 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 27,732 shares to 148,489 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 12,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. The insider Felsinger Donald E bought 60,000 shares worth $2.51M. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.