Green Square Capital Decreased Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake by $5.14 Million; Shares Declined; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder American National Bank Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 79.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 64,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 16,372 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 80,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.89M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug

American National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 109,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 119,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Capital Mgmt holds 0.8% or 17,556 shares. Adams Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 21,642 were accumulated by Cim Investment Mangement. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 7,761 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability invested in 1.92% or 126,612 shares. Moreover, Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 585,627 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel accumulated 25,324 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt stated it has 5,005 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.09% or 12,695 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 546,318 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt reported 32,424 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bernzott, a California-based fund reported 308,652 shares. Citizens And Northern has 7,315 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 2,587 shares to 19,180 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 3,817 shares. Field Main State Bank stated it has 11,285 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Regal Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 95,120 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com stated it has 618,691 shares. 12,676 were accumulated by Diversified Tru Co. Conning has invested 1.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Investment Of Virginia Ltd Llc invested in 1.43% or 75,150 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 159 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,415 are owned by Sequoia Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 25,548 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The New York-based Chemung Canal has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 104,989 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd has 27,287 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 12,882 shares to 55,363 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 27,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

