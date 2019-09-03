Green Square Capital Cut Its Oneok New Com (OKE) Position by $6.23 Million as Shares Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Position by $603,096

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 94.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 90,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 5,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 95,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 31,716 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,257 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.98. About 393,124 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Look For in Procter & Gambleâ€™s Report on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Handed Fresh Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,520 shares to 120,416 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 12,646 shares. 8,516 are held by Coho. Argent invested 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Capital Investment Serv Of America invested in 2,290 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc reported 1,452 shares. Hallmark Capital Inc has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M Kraus And holds 3.29% or 54,164 shares. Auxier Asset has 31,107 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel accumulated 3,185 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Callahan Ltd Liability reported 2.3% stake. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Arizona-based Papp L Roy Assocs has invested 1.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.19 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $302.13M for 23.39 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kistler invested in 0.01% or 499 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Ltd has 67,618 shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 7,756 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45.89M shares. 1.63 million were reported by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc owns 2,560 shares. Essex Financial Svcs holds 3,337 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Gp has invested 0.93% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Duncker Streett & reported 347 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0.08% stake. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co has 0.6% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Amp Capital Invsts accumulated 0.08% or 204,713 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 10,553 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).