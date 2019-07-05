Green Square Capital Cut Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding; Magna International Inc. (MGA) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Magna International had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy” on Thursday, January 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell” rating. As per Sunday, February 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $55 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of MGA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. See Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) latest ratings:

Green Square Capital Llc decreased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 83.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc sold 25,161 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 5,011 shares with $835,000 value, down from 30,172 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $555.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $196.87. About 8.27M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – One way investors should value the Facebook scandal damage; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – ACXIOM DOES NOT EXPECT THIS CHANGE TO IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp’s high number of daily active users and engagement could greatly benefit Facebook’s impression growth; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS IT WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED TO HEAR A CAUTIOUS REVENUE OUTLOOK FROM FACEBOOK ON THE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Indonesia Threatens to Shut Down Facebook if Privacy Breached; 21/03/2018 – Famed investor Bill Miller is still a believer in Facebook. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is dealing with problems in Asia, says Zuckerberg

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and makes automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $15.46 billion. The firm offers engineering and contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems; electric/electronic components and systems; roof systems comprising softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops; and closures, including latching systems, hinges and wire forming, power closures, electronics, door modules, window systems engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof racks, roof systems, testing centers, and running boards. It has a 5.96 P/E ratio. It also provides interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings; complete seating systems, mechanism solutions, seat structure solutions, foam and trim products, and design and development solutions; and fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 539,458 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Sales $40.9B-$43.1B

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.79 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Stretch Colin. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36B for 25.90 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 40,201 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 1,498 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 26,973 shares. 5,550 were accumulated by Tributary Capital Limited Liability. Barr E S And Com holds 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,672 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Co holds 9,108 shares. Veritable Lp invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oak Associate Ltd Oh reported 2.61% stake. Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Tru Na owns 18,759 shares. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 4,102 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4,850 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp holds 0.05% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Llc accumulated 2,452 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lyon Street Capital Lc holds 2.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,329 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, March 20. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $190 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus.