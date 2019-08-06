Green Square Capital Boosted Centurylink Com (CTL) Holding by $305,052; As Evertec (EVTC) Share Price Rose, Matarin Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 6.95M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 27,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The institutional investor held 396,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02M, up from 368,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 201,228 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Longleaf Partners Fund’s 2nd-Quarter Commentary – GuruFocus.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Collaborates with Alphabet’s Loon to Provide Internet Access in Earthquake-Affected Areas in Peru – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) CEO Mac Schuessler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is EVERTEC, Inc.’s (NYSE:EVTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Evertec Inc (EVTC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

