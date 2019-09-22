Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners LP 14 3.35 N/A 1.85 7.83 Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 20 8.72 N/A 1.78 12.15

Table 1 highlights Green Plains Partners LP and Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Green Plains Partners LP. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Green Plains Partners LP’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Shell Midstream Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Green Plains Partners LP and Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7% Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 12.2% 20.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.49 shows that Green Plains Partners LP is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Green Plains Partners LP. Its rival Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Green Plains Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Green Plains Partners LP and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s potential upside is 7.47% and its average price target is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.3% of Green Plains Partners LP shares and 55.9% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 44.72% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48% Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.05% 4.15% 6.51% 4.45% -6.25% 31.57%

For the past year Green Plains Partners LP has weaker performance than Shell Midstream Partners L.P.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Green Plains Partners LP.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana; and Mars pipeline system originating approximately 95 miles offshore in the deepwater Mississippi Canyon and in salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The companyÂ’s refined products pipeline systems consist of 158-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; and approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.