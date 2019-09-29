Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

We are comparing Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners LP 13 0.49 11.41M 1.85 7.83 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP N/A 0.00 12.89M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Green Plains Partners LP and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Green Plains Partners LP and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners LP 86,900,228.48% -76.3% 54.7% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP 3,064,669,519.73% 38.6% -5.2%

Risk and Volatility

Green Plains Partners LP has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Green Plains Partners LP. Its rival Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Green Plains Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.3% of Green Plains Partners LP shares and 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48% Sanchez Midstream Partners LP -8.84% -11.71% -17.65% -17.3% -83.1% 13.95%

For the past year Green Plains Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Green Plains Partners LP beats on 6 of the 11 factors Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.