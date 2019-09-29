Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

We are comparing Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Green Plains Partners LP
|13
|0.49
|11.41M
|1.85
|7.83
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|N/A
|0.00
|12.89M
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Green Plains Partners LP and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Green Plains Partners LP and Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Green Plains Partners LP
|86,900,228.48%
|-76.3%
|54.7%
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|3,064,669,519.73%
|38.6%
|-5.2%
Risk and Volatility
Green Plains Partners LP has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.
Liquidity
0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Green Plains Partners LP. Its rival Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Green Plains Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 20.3% of Green Plains Partners LP shares and 23.2% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Green Plains Partners LP
|1.4%
|4.03%
|-9.86%
|-5.62%
|-11.89%
|6.48%
|Sanchez Midstream Partners LP
|-8.84%
|-11.71%
|-17.65%
|-17.3%
|-83.1%
|13.95%
For the past year Green Plains Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.
Summary
Green Plains Partners LP beats on 6 of the 11 factors Sanchez Midstream Partners LP.
