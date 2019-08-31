Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

This is a contrast between Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Pipelines and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.23 N/A 1.85 7.83 QEP Resources Inc. 7 0.55 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Green Plains Partners LP and QEP Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7% QEP Resources Inc. 0.00% -35.5% -16.4%

Volatility and Risk

Green Plains Partners LP has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, QEP Resources Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Green Plains Partners LP and QEP Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 QEP Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Green Plains Partners LP’s average price target while its potential upside is 31.48%. Meanwhile, QEP Resources Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 208.99%. Based on the data delivered earlier, QEP Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Green Plains Partners LP, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Green Plains Partners LP and QEP Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.3% and 0% respectively. Green Plains Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.6% are QEP Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48% QEP Resources Inc. -6.07% -29.79% -31.54% -42.51% -52.77% -12.08%

For the past year Green Plains Partners LP has 6.48% stronger performance while QEP Resources Inc. has -12.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Green Plains Partners LP beats QEP Resources Inc.

QEP Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, Permian Basin in western Texas; Pinedale Anticline in western Wyoming; Uinta Basin in eastern Utah; Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana; and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 731.4 MMboe. The company sells its gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) to various customers, including wholesale marketers, industrial users, local distribution companies, utilities, and other companies. In addition, it operates an underground gas storage facility. QEP Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.