Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Both Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.23 N/A 1.85 7.83 Buckeye Partners L.P. 38 1.66 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Green Plains Partners LP and Buckeye Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Green Plains Partners LP and Buckeye Partners L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.49 beta means Green Plains Partners LP’s volatility is 51.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Buckeye Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Green Plains Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Buckeye Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Green Plains Partners LP and Buckeye Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 0 2.00

The average price target of Green Plains Partners LP is $17, with potential upside of 31.48%. Competitively Buckeye Partners L.P. has a consensus price target of $39.75, with potential downside of -3.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Green Plains Partners LP looks more robust than Buckeye Partners L.P. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Green Plains Partners LP and Buckeye Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.3% and 74.2%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP shares. Comparatively, Buckeye Partners L.P. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95%

For the past year Green Plains Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Summary

Green Plains Partners LP beats Buckeye Partners L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.