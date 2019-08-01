Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Reaches $13.52 52-Week Low; Maltese Capital Management Lifted Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding By $1.28 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc acquired 51,301 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 776,330 shares with $19.58M value, up from 725,029 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $21.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 1.66 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Announces Strategic Partnership and Equity Investment with Fifth Third; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP SEES RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF $300 MLN AFTER-TAX RELATED TO MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 02/04/2018 – GreenSky Has Filed Confidentially for IPO That Could Take Place This Summer; 25/04/2018 – Fifth Third Reports Impact of Second Year of Five-year $30 Billion Community Commitment

The stock of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.57 target or 7.00% below today’s $13.52 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $312.83M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $12.57 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.90 million less. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 59,397 shares traded or 92.25% up from the average. Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) has declined 11.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GPP News: 19/04/2018 – PJSC LUKOIL – LUKOIL RAISED A LOAN FOR GPP IN UZBEKISTAN; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPP); 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Qtrly Distribution; 21/03/2018 S&PGR Raises 5, Afms 1 GP Portfolio Trust 2014-GPP Rtg; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Raises Distribution to 47.5c Vs. 47c; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S LUKOIL – LUKOIL RAISED A LOAN TO FINANCE A PART OF CONSTRUCTION COSTS FOR GPP IN UZBEKISTAN

Analysts await Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GPP’s profit will be $7.64M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. The company has market cap of $312.83 million. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It has a 7.49 P/E ratio. The firm owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 56 acres of land.

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) stake by 25,800 shares to 151,300 valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oak Valley Bancorp Oakdale C (NASDAQ:OVLY) stake by 56,750 shares and now owns 55,000 shares. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3300 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the shares of FITB in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 24.