Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Reaches $13.05 Yearly Low; CVR Energy (CVI) Sentiment Is 1.41

The stock of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.27 target or 6.00% below today’s $13.05 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $301.95M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $12.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $18.12 million less. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 59,838 shares traded or 86.41% up from the average. Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) has declined 11.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GPP News: 19/04/2018 – GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 47.5C FROM 47C; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Qtrly Distribution; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S LUKOIL – LUKOIL RAISED A LOAN TO FINANCE A PART OF CONSTRUCTION COSTS FOR GPP IN UZBEKISTAN; 19/04/2018 – PJSC LUKOIL – LUKOIL RAISED A LOAN FOR GPP IN UZBEKISTAN; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 21/03/2018 S&PGR Raises 5, Afms 1 GP Portfolio Trust 2014-GPP Rtg; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Raises Distribution to 47.5c Vs. 47c; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 20/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPP)

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 93 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 66 decreased and sold their stock positions in CVR Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 90.91 million shares, up from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CVR Energy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 46 Increased: 46 New Position: 47.

More notable recent Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green Plains Partners declares $0.475 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Green Plains Partners Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How We Played Green Plains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. The company has market cap of $301.95 million. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It has a 7.23 P/E ratio. The firm owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 56 acres of land.

Analysts await Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GPP’s profit will be $7.64 million for 9.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Icahn Carl C holds 12.17% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. for 71.20 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 70,856 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.45% invested in the company for 616,176 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 4,921 shares.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 782,243 shares traded or 49.22% up from the average. CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) has risen 35.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Fincl Officer; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY REPORTS INTENTION TO BEGIN EXCHANGE OFFER; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)â€™s Upcoming 1.4% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) CEO Dave Lamp on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Share Price Has Gained 207%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.