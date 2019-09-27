Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Comparison side by side

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners LP 13 0.49 11.41M 1.85 7.83 Western Midstream Partners LP 24 1.23 201.35M 1.53 17.70

Demonstrates Green Plains Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Western Midstream Partners LP appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Green Plains Partners LP. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Green Plains Partners LP’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners LP 86,900,228.48% -76.3% 54.7% Western Midstream Partners LP 832,024,793.39% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Green Plains Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.49 beta. Western Midstream Partners LP’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Green Plains Partners LP is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Western Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Green Plains Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Green Plains Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 6 1 2.14

On the other hand, Western Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 20.72% and its average price target is $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Green Plains Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.3% and 42.2%. 0.5% are Green Plains Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48% Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63%

For the past year Green Plains Partners LP had bullish trend while Western Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners LP beats on 10 of the 14 factors Green Plains Partners LP.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.