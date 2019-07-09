Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Green Plains Partners LP has 29.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 56.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Green Plains Partners LP has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.62% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Green Plains Partners LP and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -86.70% 64.40% Industry Average 12.50% 31.76% 11.17%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Green Plains Partners LP and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners LP N/A 15 8.35 Industry Average 406.16M 3.25B 25.59

Green Plains Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Green Plains Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.40 1.96 1.88 2.28

$17 is the consensus price target of Green Plains Partners LP, with a potential upside of 20.48%. As a group, Oil & Gas Pipelines companies have a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Green Plains Partners LP’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains Partners LP has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Green Plains Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Partners LP 1.03% -4.31% -1.2% 1.77% -9.97% 12.12% Industry Average 4.42% 4.74% 6.87% 11.43% 13.94% 21.23%

For the past year Green Plains Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Green Plains Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Green Plains Partners LP’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.12 and has 1.06 Quick Ratio. Green Plains Partners LP has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Plains Partners LP’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Green Plains Partners LP has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Green Plains Partners LP’s competitors are 29.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Green Plains Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Green Plains Partners LP’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Green Plains Partners LP.