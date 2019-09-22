Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Comparing side by side

Since Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners LP 14 3.35 N/A 1.85 7.83 CNX Midstream Partners LP 15 3.34 N/A 1.96 8.01

Table 1 demonstrates Green Plains Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CNX Midstream Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Green Plains Partners LP. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Green Plains Partners LP has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CNX Midstream Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7% CNX Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 40% 13.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.49 beta means Green Plains Partners LP’s volatility is 51.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 1.14 beta which is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Green Plains Partners LP is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival CNX Midstream Partners LP is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Green Plains Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.3% of Green Plains Partners LP shares and 51.2% of CNX Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of CNX Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48% CNX Midstream Partners LP 6.31% 10.97% 1.55% -10.35% -19.75% -3.69%

For the past year Green Plains Partners LP has 6.48% stronger performance while CNX Midstream Partners LP has -3.69% weaker performance.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners LP beats Green Plains Partners LP on 7 of the 10 factors.