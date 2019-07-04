Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Sentiment Is 1.32

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 33 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 25 cut down and sold positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 15.97 million shares, down from 16.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Orchid Island Capital Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 19 Increased: 21 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. GPP’s profit would be $7.64 million giving it 10.56 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Green Plains Partners LP’s analysts see -23.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 9,136 shares traded. Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) has declined 9.97% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GPP News: 19/04/2018 – GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 47.5C FROM 47C; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPP); 21/03/2018 S&PGR Raises 5, Afms 1 GP Portfolio Trust 2014-GPP Rtg; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Qtrly Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Raises Distribution to 47.5c Vs. 47c; 19/04/2018 – PJSC LUKOIL – LUKOIL RAISED A LOAN FOR GPP IN UZBEKISTAN

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. The company has market cap of $322.54 million. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It has a 7.72 P/E ratio. The firm owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 56 acres of land.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 300,006 shares traded. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) has declined 10.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ORC News: 26/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 OF $8.09; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.31 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2018 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 12/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2018 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 16/05/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2018 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 04/05/2018 – Resource America Inc. Exits Position in Orchid Island; 23/04/2018 – DJ Orchid Island Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $339.78 million. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. for 185,170 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc owns 272,615 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concorde Asset Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 10,085 shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 42,400 shares.

