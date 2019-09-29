Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Both Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Inc. 9 -0.17 31.91M -0.19 0.00 Northern Technologies International Corporation 12 0.00 7.57M 0.69 16.50

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Green Plains Inc. and Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Green Plains Inc. and Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Inc. 350,659,340.66% -0.3% -0.1% Northern Technologies International Corporation 65,711,805.56% 11.9% 10.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta means Green Plains Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Northern Technologies International Corporation’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Green Plains Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Northern Technologies International Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Northern Technologies International Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Green Plains Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Green Plains Inc. and Northern Technologies International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Technologies International Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Northern Technologies International Corporation’s potential upside is 31.04% and its average target price is $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Green Plains Inc. and Northern Technologies International Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.3% respectively. About 5.3% of Green Plains Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.74% of Northern Technologies International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04% Northern Technologies International Corporation 1.07% -4.96% -15.67% -25.19% -42.38% -23.62%

For the past year Green Plains Inc. has stronger performance than Northern Technologies International Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Northern Technologies International Corporation beats Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.