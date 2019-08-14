Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Reaches $7.60 1 Year Low; Roundview Capital Upped By $394,875 Its Legg Mason (LM) Position

Roundview Capital Llc increased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 53.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roundview Capital Llc acquired 14,625 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Roundview Capital Llc holds 41,790 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 27,165 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.62% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 674,724 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Long-term Net Inflows $1.2 Billion; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The stock of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.14 target or 6.00% below today’s $7.60 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $290.21M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $7.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $17.41M less. The stock decreased 9.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 1.23 million shares traded or 56.19% up from the average. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE)

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Legg Mason – Benzinga” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason: Valuation Will Attract Value Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 344,503 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Los Angeles Cap And Equity invested in 298,870 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 17,036 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 16,978 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 291 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 0.05% stake. 6,339 are held by Us Financial Bank De. D E Shaw stated it has 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Fisher Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 15,587 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.41% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 1.97M shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 384 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Green Plains Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 116 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 12,999 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Private Mngmt Grp reported 1.16% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.27% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Art Advsr Limited Co reported 44,351 shares stake. Plante Moran Ltd Com accumulated 239 shares. Trexquant L P invested in 0.05% or 43,758 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd owns 17,822 shares. Donald Smith & Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 243,118 shares. Luminus Limited Liability reported 162,600 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 23,700 shares. 3.44M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P.