Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Reaches $10.77 After 3.00% Up Move; Last Week Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Coverage

The stock of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 271,606 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATIONThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $411.26M company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $11.09 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GPRE worth $12.34 million more.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $411.26 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. It currently has negative earnings. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Green Plains Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GPRE) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares were bought by DINGES DAN O. The insider BEST RHYS J bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.32 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s (NYSE:COG) 36% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

The stock increased 1.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 3.63M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c