Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) EPS Estimated At $-0.76; Vaalco Energy (EGY) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 30 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 23 reduced and sold equity positions in Vaalco Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 23.29 million shares, down from 24.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Vaalco Energy Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report $-0.76 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.45 EPS change or 145.16% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-1.13 EPS previously, Green Plains Inc.’s analysts see -32.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About 728,785 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The stock increased 1.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 70,779 shares traded. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) has declined 43.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MLN; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL; 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Rev $17.2M; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY); 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q EPS 15c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $287,567 activity.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 5.3% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. for 3.62 million shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp. owns 2.26 million shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has 0.08% invested in the company for 2.55 million shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 56,343 shares.

More notable recent VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About VAALCO Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:EGY) 77% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VAALCO Energy, Inc. Publication of Prospectus NYSE:EGY – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VAALCO Energy, Inc. Admission to Trading and First Day of Dealings – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vaalco Energy plans London listing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Third Quarter Portfolio Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $122.21 million. The firm conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It has a 1.32 P/E ratio. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $401.64 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. It currently has negative earnings. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Green Plains Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Green Plains Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GPRE) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.