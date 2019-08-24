Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Green Plains Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.3% of Green Plains Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Green Plains Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.30% -0.10% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Green Plains Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Green Plains Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 2.10 2.13 2.48

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 26.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Green Plains Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Green Plains Inc. has -23.04% weaker performance while Green Plains Inc.’s peers have 24.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Green Plains Inc. are 1.4 and 0.5. Competitively, Green Plains Inc.’s rivals have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Green Plains Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Plains Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Green Plains Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Green Plains Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Green Plains Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Green Plains Inc.’s rivals beat Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.