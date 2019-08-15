Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Green Plains Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Green Plains Inc. has 5.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Green Plains Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.30% -0.10% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Green Plains Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Green Plains Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.50 2.19 2.49

The potential upside of the peers is 23.67%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Green Plains Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Green Plains Inc. has -23.04% weaker performance while Green Plains Inc.’s rivals have 24.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Green Plains Inc. are 1.4 and 0.5. Competitively, Green Plains Inc.’s competitors have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Green Plains Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Plains Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Green Plains Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Green Plains Inc.’s competitors are 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Green Plains Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Green Plains Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.