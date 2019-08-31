Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) and Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT) Comparison side by side

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Delta Technology Holdings Limit (NASDAQ:DELT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Inc. 13 0.09 N/A -0.19 0.00 Delta Technology Holdings Limit 10,220 0.00 N/A -7.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Green Plains Inc. and Delta Technology Holdings Limit.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1% Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Green Plains Inc. shares and 1.08% of Delta Technology Holdings Limit shares. Insiders held 5.3% of Green Plains Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 34.8% of Delta Technology Holdings Limit shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04% Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Delta Technology Holdings Limit beats Green Plains Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.