Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Inc. 13 0.09 N/A -0.19 0.00 Cabot Corporation 44 0.68 N/A 3.69 12.11

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Green Plains Inc. and Cabot Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Green Plains Inc. and Cabot Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1% Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Green Plains Inc.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cabot Corporation on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Green Plains Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cabot Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Green Plains Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cabot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Green Plains Inc. and Cabot Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cabot Corporation has an average price target of $40.5, with potential upside of 1.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Green Plains Inc. and Cabot Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.5% respectively. Green Plains Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cabot Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04% Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15%

For the past year Green Plains Inc. had bearish trend while Cabot Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cabot Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.