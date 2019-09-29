Green Plains (GPRE) Valuation Declined While Mangrove Partners Has Upped Its Holding; Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shares Rose While Kahn Brothers Group Upped Stake by $1.49 Billion

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 70,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 522,594 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.12B, up from 452,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.35. About 788,607 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 581,236 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Green Plains Completes Cargill Feed Yard Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Green Plains Fell 22.2% in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on January 13, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Plains 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Green Plains Announces Suspension of Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd reported 209,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Bankshares Of America De owns 91,422 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Slate Path Cap Lp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 19,047 shares. The New York-based Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Blackrock Inc reported 6.38 million shares stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 20,629 shares. 16,400 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Company. Private Mgmt Grp accumulated 0.81% or 1.46 million shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc holds 44,195 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 60,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings.