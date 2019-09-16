Green Plains (GPRE) Stock Price Declined While Slate Path Capital LP Cut by $3.28 Million Its Holding; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.17M shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $219.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,449 shares to 23,980 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 17,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,509 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc New (NYSE:DAL).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 53,000 shares to 513,000 shares, valued at $202.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.