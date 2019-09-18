Green Plains (GPRE) Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding by $3.28 Million; Stack Financial Management Increases Stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 274,149 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 82,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 223,506 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.81M, up from 141,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $123.4. About 1.41M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 23,850 shares. Whitnell And has 0.83% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 55,893 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insur. North Star Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,503 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jcic Asset Management invested in 154 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Greatmark Investment Incorporated has 1.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,006 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cutler Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 89,282 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Stillwater Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). London Of Virginia reported 1.89% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Bank Tru Of Newtown has 1.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Allstate Corporation holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 160,528 shares. Washington Trust holds 129,762 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Timber Hill Lc invested in 0.4% or 4,284 shares.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $891.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,761 shares to 400,782 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,558 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Slip as Geopolitical Risk, Fed Eyed – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Returning More Cash To Shareholders As Dividends Rather Than Buybacks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 18.64M shares to 18.91M shares, valued at $270.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 900,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 45,992 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 355,844 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 89,149 shares. Moreover, Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 41,368 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 39,013 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap stated it has 242,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cap Innovations Ltd Llc invested in 13,222 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% or 60,347 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 20,629 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). 3.37M are owned by Vanguard Group Inc. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). 961,643 were reported by Renaissance Technology Limited Co. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.