Green Plains (GPRE) Shareholder Slate Path Capital LP Has Decreased Holding by $3.28 Million as Stock Declined; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Upped Stake

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought 11,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 73,863 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80 million, up from 62,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.72M shares traded or 19.94% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 541,497 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Rentals rides higher after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “United Rentals Inc.: Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Audio Webcast Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am (ET) – The Wall Street Transcript” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual EPS reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Green Plains Completes Sale of Fleischmann’s Vinegar to Kerry Group – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “1 High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Wall Street Is Overlooking – The Motley Fool” published on March 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Green Plains Wrestles With Weak Ethanol Margins in Q1 – Motley Fool” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GPRE – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Contango Oil & Gas and Marathon Petroleum among Energy/Materials gainers; China Natural Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

