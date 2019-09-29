Green Plains (GPRE) Shareholder Mangrove Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $17.00 Million; Carderock Capital Management Upped Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $2.01 Million as Market Value Rose

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 59.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 6,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 18,308 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, up from 11,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 581,236 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Green Plains Announces Permanent Closure of Hopewell, Va. Ethanol Facility – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Green Plains to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Farm to Market Conference on May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Fund Mangrove Partnersâ€™ Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Plains, Inc. Continues Its Transition Away From Ethanol – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,433 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 91,422 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 4,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 62,092 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 4,236 shares. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 928,453 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Donald Smith And holds 253,211 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 74,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Luminus Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 11,810 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 12,986 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 2,861 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suncoast Equity Management invested in 5.27% or 87,241 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt holds 0.52% or 3,615 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0.84% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 6,405 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Palisade Management Ltd Liability Com Nj reported 5,150 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Commerce reported 4,440 shares stake. Sands Cap Management Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 3.52M shares. Old Savings Bank In owns 46,387 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,906 shares. Melvin Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 936,040 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 25,818 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3% or 155,684 shares. Bristol John W Com Incorporated New York holds 248,571 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.17% or 286,810 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 316,178 shares.