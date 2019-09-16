Green Plains (GPRE) Shareholder Hightower Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $521,820; Cls Investments Has Decreased Stake in Smith A O (AOS) by $378,115

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 19,311 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911,000, down from 27,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 2.25M shares traded or 21.89% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 52,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The institutional investor held 262,194 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83M, up from 210,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.17 million shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS ETHANOL INDUSTRY LIKELY TO REMAIN FRAGMENTED; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78M for 23.26 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,413 shares to 40,567 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davis Fundamental Etf Tr by 45,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement holds 195,523 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ci Investments has 15,000 shares. Somerset Trust accumulated 11,913 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 885,517 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 41,036 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Hrt Limited holds 14,732 shares. Bridges Invest Management holds 7,209 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 14,454 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 277,751 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 47,153 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 44,200 shares. Clean Yield invested in 0.02% or 888 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.12% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Northern Trust Corp reported 985,596 shares. Strs Ohio owns 31,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Llc invested in 0% or 500 shares. 29,293 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 14,500 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 62,554 shares. Voya Management owns 17,281 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 211,443 shares. Shell Asset invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Sector Pension Board holds 85,867 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 116 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).