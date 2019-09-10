Green Plains (GPRE) Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $5.18 Million as Share Price Declined; Western Un Co (WU) Holder Vident Investment Advisory Has Boosted Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 323,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 989,872 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, up from 665,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 837,409 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 101.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 33,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 66,157 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 32,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 4.14 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 1.10M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 82,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,800 shares, and cut its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold GPRE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 5.35% less from 39.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential accumulated 0% or 62,294 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Citigroup reported 0% stake. 310,005 were accumulated by Principal Fin. Amer Intll Grp invested in 29,677 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 599,319 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital reported 30,537 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Alps Inc has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 23,652 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 16 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 6,959 shares. 47,457 are held by Qs Invsts Lc.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Green Plains Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green Plains Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of GPRE earnings conference call or presentation 6-Aug-19 3:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Green Plains completes the sale of 50% of Green Plains Cattle Company for $77 Million to AGR Partners TGAM Agribusiness Fund Holdings-B LP and StepStone Atlantic Fund LP – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.08% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Community Fincl Services Limited Company, Vermont-based fund reported 15,115 shares. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lvm Mi invested in 16,275 shares. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Mariner Ltd Liability owns 29,229 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Argi Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 141,898 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.08% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). State Street Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 442,169 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 528,713 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 789,742 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invs Communications Ltd has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

More important recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: 9News.com which released: “Western Union to cut 10% of workforce – 9News.com KUSA” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance”, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 6,969 shares to 38,867 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 49,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,191 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).