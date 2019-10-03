Green Plains (GPRE) Share Price Declined While Slate Path Capital LP Has Decreased Stake; Montecito Bank & Trust Position in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Upped by $1.11 Million

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04M, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 12,102 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q LOSS/SHR 60C, EST. LOSS/SHR 39C; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER MAKES ASSET SALE COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.96. About 314,608 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Green Plains Announces Agreement to Sell Fleischmann’s Vinegar to Kerry Group – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GPRE – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. ethanol industry at breaking point, Green Plains CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Walt Disney Stock Is Still a Buy – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

