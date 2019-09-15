Green Plains (GPRE) Holder Slate Path Capital LP Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $499,752 as Shares Declined

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 145,080 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65M, up from 10,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: U.S. CORPORATIONS SHOULD BE MOST CONCERED WITH AMAZON; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.94 million shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Atria Invs Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). American Group Inc stated it has 29,543 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 45,992 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). 6.38 million are owned by Blackrock. Iowa-based Principal Financial Group has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 281 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Incorporated has 3,369 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 41,368 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 62,554 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual EPS reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 135,000 shares to 615,000 shares, valued at $44.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 1.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CLW, GPRE, ITCI – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Green Plains a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Green Plains Wrestles With Weak Ethanol Margins in Q1 – Fox Business” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Green Plains Announces Permanent Closure of Hopewell, Va. Ethanol Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Get Rid of Green Plains (GPRE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 160,264 shares to 27,122 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,698 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 105,079 are owned by Zevenbergen Invs Limited Co. Waratah Cap Advisors Limited invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Thompson Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Bank Of Hutchinson holds 1,106 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.23% or 330 shares. Legacy Capital Prns invested in 2,805 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Chemung Canal reported 1.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Comm Mi Adv holds 485 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested in 2,783 shares. Atlas Browninc has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lourd Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,459 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 844 were accumulated by Guild Mgmt. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.09% stake. Spirit Of America Management New York invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 548 were accumulated by Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Co.