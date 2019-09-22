Green Plains (GPRE) Holder Private Management Group Has Raised Its Position; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Increased Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) Position

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 66,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.76M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 691,725 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Rev $1.05B; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $904.7M; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS: WHITE HOUSE MEETINGS PLANNED `LATER THIS WEEK’; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) by 132.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 98,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The hedge fund held 172,855 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 74,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 6.89M shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Goodyear (GT) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Goodyear (GT) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting GT Put And Call Options For April 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Fell 13% Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear Stock Could Surge in 2019 on Lower Commodity Costs – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.04% or 1.32 million shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 9,866 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp has 109,620 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Smith Graham & Investment Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 247,624 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 0% or 69 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 1,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma holds 120,564 shares. Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 318 shares. 357,201 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 1,044 were accumulated by Nuwave Invest Limited Liability. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 554,332 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 513,241 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 24,785 shares to 2,215 shares, valued at $135,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,763 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 265,978 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Gru One Trading LP holds 0% or 27,844 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 922 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc reported 1,142 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 18,573 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 11,810 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 13,324 shares. Donald Smith And invested in 253,211 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 60,340 shares.