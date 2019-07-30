Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Value Declined While Principal Financial Group Has Trimmed Holding; Botty Investors Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Stake

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 185,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.85 million, down from 397,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 374,333 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 5.88 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn owns 5,963 shares. Navellier & has invested 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Metropolitan Life owns 18,092 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Diversified Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 91,650 shares. Shell Asset Co, Netherlands-based fund reported 28,669 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 409,045 shares. Hsbc Public reported 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ameriprise Fincl holds 120,557 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 20,287 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 86,400 shares. 410,473 were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 32,798 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $161,646 activity.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $24.98M for 26.42 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in June – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How Green Dot, The Company Known For Prepaid Debit Cards, Has Entered The Banking As A Service Space – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is No One Talking About These 2 Fintech Stocks? – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 22,878 shares to 161,545 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Llc owns 293 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M&R Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.58% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Chevy Chase Tru Holdings accumulated 1.57 million shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Scotia Cap Inc reported 47,375 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested in 0.05% or 1,275 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.16% or 4,263 shares. Nomura Holding owns 81,175 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 0.22% stake. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hl Fincl Service Ltd Company reported 234,607 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Tctc Ltd Llc has 1.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What to Expect from Altria Earnings as MO Stock Continues to Struggle – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.