Green Dot (GDOT) Stake Upped by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust; Private Asset Management Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 10,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,088 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 107,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.69. About 19.56M shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – Norwest Equity Partners and Gopher Resource Complete Sale to Energy Capital Partners; 27/04/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 945.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 371,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 410,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90 million, up from 39,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 329,959 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 565,885 shares to 11,960 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Bancshares Inc by 111,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,103 shares, and cut its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 693 shares to 5,624 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 1,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.06 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

