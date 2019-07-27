Green Dot (GDOT) Stake Lifted by Elk Creek Partners Llc; Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Raised Position in Walt Disney Company (DIS) as Stock Price Rose

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 5,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,244 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 134,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 35,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79M, up from 191,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 656,117 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 70,274 shares to 487,899 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 109,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 20,682 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $68.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,573 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.