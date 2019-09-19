Green Dot (GDOT) Stake Lifted by Capital Impact Advisors Llc; Essex Financial Services Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $427,700

Capital Impact Advisors Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Impact Advisors Llc bought 14,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 41,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 26,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Impact Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 481,789 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 1,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, down from 23,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $384.98. About 1.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green Dot +2.5% as Guggenheim turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Green Dot Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. G2 Invest Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.15% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Paloma Prtnrs Management stated it has 4,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 45,925 were accumulated by Reliant Investment Lc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 107,473 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate owns 297,649 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 78,743 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 137,367 were accumulated by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 8,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 34,720 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.23% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Advisory Net Limited Liability Com has 2,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 41,204 shares. Copper Rock Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 444,976 shares. Capital World Investors holds 0.01% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio.

Capital Impact Advisors Llc, which manages about $127.23M and $272.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 12,244 shares to 54,764 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 11,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,397 shares, and cut its stake in Entravision Communications C (NYSE:EVC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Finance Group owns 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,142 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il holds 0.32% or 6,850 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Company owns 100,000 shares or 5.73% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Minneapolis Port Mgmt Grp Limited Company has invested 4.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moneta Grp Invest Advsr Lc has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,656 shares. Barnett And owns 231 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 2,128 shares. Financial Consulate holds 0.17% or 1,050 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 1.36M shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.09% or 12,200 shares. 32,059 are owned by Twin Capital Management Inc. Butensky And Cohen Security reported 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aqr Management Ltd Llc reported 1.05M shares. 787 are owned by Wealth Architects Lc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “737 MAX won’t be recertified until FAA chief flies the plane – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fdsinc (VOOG) by 2,210 shares to 15,442 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Usa Min Vol (USMV).