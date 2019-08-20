Green Dot (GDOT) Stake Has Upped by Elk Creek Partners Llc; New Vernon Investment Management Increased Position in Aon Plc (AON) by $333,710 as Share Value Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 35,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 227,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79M, up from 191,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 648,340 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $194.3. About 648,154 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 684,080 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $27.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 120,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,850 shares, and cut its stake in Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Oberweis Asset holds 85,460 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 4,296 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 104,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles & Equity Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 6,060 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 114,474 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 11,947 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 0.03% or 136,782 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 73,992 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Co reported 227,364 shares. 44,963 are owned by Comerica Bancorp. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 607,565 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Victory Cap owns 464,055 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.